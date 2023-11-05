Our computer model predicts a win for the Cleveland Browns when they face the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Browns rank 18th in total offense this season (328.6 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 328.6 yards allowed per game. The Cardinals are posting 18.9 points per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 26.6 points per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Cardinals vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (-11.5) Over (38.5) Browns 30, Cardinals 14

Cardinals Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 17.4% chance to win.

Arizona has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arizona games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

This season, Cardinals games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.3, which is 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Cleveland is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of seven Cleveland games this season have hit the over.

Browns games average 39.4 total points per game this season, 0.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 22.0 19.9 18.3 12.8 27.0 29.3 Arizona 18.9 26.6 25.0 28.0 12.8 25.3

