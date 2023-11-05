Going into their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (4-3), the Arizona Cardinals (1-7) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 5 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Cardinals' last game was a 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In their most recent outing, the Browns fell to the Seattle Seahawks 24-20.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Knee Questionable Greg Dortch WR Ankle Questionable Kevin Strong DL Shoulder Questionable Krys Barnes LB Hamstring Questionable Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jerome Ford RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Full Participation In Practice Grant Delpit S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Tony Fields II LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Knee Out Mike Ford CB Glute Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Groin Out Amari Cooper WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Bell WR Knee Out Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Dawand Jones OT Shoulder Questionable Cameron Mitchell CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals rank 21st with 318.6 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 26th with 355.8 total yards given up per game on defense.

With 18.9 points per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 27th, allowing 26.6 points per game.

The Cardinals rank fourth-worst in passing yards per game (180.9), but they've been better defensively, ranking 19th in the NFL with 225.1 passing yards allowed per contest.

Arizona's run defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 130.6 rushing yards allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 137.8 rushing yards per contest.

The Cardinals have produced 10 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed nine turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a +1 turnover margin that ranks 13th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-11.5)

Browns (-11.5) Moneyline: Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475)

Browns (-650), Cardinals (+475) Total: 38.5 points

