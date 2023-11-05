How to Watch Cardinals vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (4-3) host a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-7) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Cardinals have lost five games in a row.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals put up just one fewer point per game (18.9) than the Browns allow (19.9).
- The Cardinals average 318.6 yards per game, 58.6 more yards than the 260 the Browns allow.
- This season Arizona runs for 41.1 more yards per game (137.8) than Cleveland allows (96.7).
- This season the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Browns have takeaways (10).
Cardinals Away Performance
- The Cardinals score 12.8 points per game away from home (6.1 less than their overall average), and give up 25.3 in road games (1.3 less than overall).
- The Cardinals' average yards gained (291.5) and conceded (335.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 318.6 and 355.8, respectively.
- In road games, Arizona racks up 177 passing yards per game and concedes 208.3. That's less than it gains (180.9) and allows (225.1) overall.
- On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 114.5 rushing yards per game and give up 127.5. That's less than they gain (137.8) and allow (130.6) overall.
- In road games, the Cardinals convert 38.3% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (39.8%) and allow (45.3%) overall.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 26-9
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|at Seattle
|L 20-10
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Baltimore
|L 31-24
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
