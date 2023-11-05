The Cleveland Browns (4-3) host a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-7) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Cardinals have lost five games in a row.

How to Watch Browns vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals put up just one fewer point per game (18.9) than the Browns allow (19.9).

The Cardinals average 318.6 yards per game, 58.6 more yards than the 260 the Browns allow.

This season Arizona runs for 41.1 more yards per game (137.8) than Cleveland allows (96.7).

This season the Cardinals have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Browns have takeaways (10).

Cardinals Away Performance

The Cardinals score 12.8 points per game away from home (6.1 less than their overall average), and give up 25.3 in road games (1.3 less than overall).

The Cardinals' average yards gained (291.5) and conceded (335.8) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 318.6 and 355.8, respectively.

In road games, Arizona racks up 177 passing yards per game and concedes 208.3. That's less than it gains (180.9) and allows (225.1) overall.

On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 114.5 rushing yards per game and give up 127.5. That's less than they gain (137.8) and allow (130.6) overall.

In road games, the Cardinals convert 38.3% of third downs and allow 42.9% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (39.8%) and allow (45.3%) overall.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles L 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 at Seattle L 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore L 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

