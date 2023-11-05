The Arizona Cardinals (1-7) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their five-game losing streak in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 37.5 points.

Before the Cardinals meet the Browns, here are their betting insights and trends.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Cardinals vs. Browns Betting Insights

Arizona has beaten the spread four times in eight games.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-2).

This year, five of Arizona's eight games have gone over the point total.

Cleveland is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

