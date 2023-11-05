Emari Demercado did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Demercado's stats below.

Rep Emari Demercado and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 9, Demercado has 49 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 64 yards.

Keep an eye on Demercado's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Emari Demercado Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Demercado 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 49 195 1 4.0 16 12 64 0

Demercado Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Giants 1 -2 0 2 7 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 3 0 3 21 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 45 1 1 12 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 11 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 13 58 0 4 17 0 Week 8 Ravens 20 78 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.