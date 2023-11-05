Will Greg Dortch Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Greg Dortch was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals have a game against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. If you're trying to find Dortch's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Greg Dortch Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Michael Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 401 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Dortch 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dortch Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
