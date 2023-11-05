Keaontay Ingram has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 96.7 rushing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

On the ground, Ingram has rushed for 64 total yards (12.8 ypg) on 24 attempts. In addition, Ingram has recorded 26 receiving yards (5.2 ypg) on four catches.

Ingram vs. the Browns

Ingram vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Ingram will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this week. The Browns give up 96.7 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the Browns have conceded seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 19th in the NFL.

Cardinals Player Previews

Keaontay Ingram Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Ingram Rushing Insights

Ingram has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in two opportunities this season.

The Cardinals, who are 20th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.1% of the time while running 44.9%.

He has handled 11.0% of his team's 218 rushing attempts this season (24).

Ingram has no rushing touchdowns in five games this season.

He has two red zone rushing carries (11.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Keaontay Ingram Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Ingram Receiving Insights

Ingram has 1.5% of his team's target share (four targets on 267 passing attempts).

He has averaged 6.5 yards per target (26 yards on four targets).

Ingram, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Ingram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

