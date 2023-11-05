Will Kyler Murray Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyler Murray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Murray's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of last year's season stats, Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game) and 14 touchdowns, with seven picks. He connected on 66.4% of his passes (259-for-390), and had 67 carries for 418 yards three touchdowns.
Kyler Murray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
Week 9 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Murray 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|259
|390
|66.4%
|2,368
|14
|7
|6.1
|67
|418
|3
Murray Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|22
|34
|193
|2
|0
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|31
|49
|277
|1
|1
|5
|28
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|37
|58
|314
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|23
|32
|207
|2
|1
|12
|26
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|28
|42
|250
|1
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|23
|37
|222
|0
|1
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|31
|44
|326
|3
|2
|6
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|25
|35
|175
|2
|0
|8
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18
|29
|191
|2
|1
|7
|56
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
