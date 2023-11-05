Will Marquise Brown pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals clash with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +188 (Bet $10 to win $18.80 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Brown has 38 receptions (on 69 targets) for a team-best 416 yards (52.0 per game) and four TDs.

Brown has posted a touchdown catch in four of eight games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Marquise Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1

