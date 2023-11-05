The Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown will be up against the Cleveland Browns' defense and Martin Emerson in Week 9 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup against the Browns pass defense.

Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 68.5 8.6 24 76 7.12

Marquise Brown vs. Martin Emerson Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown has hauled in 416 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Arizona is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 1,447 passing yards (180.9 per game). It ranks 23rd with eight passing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are 20th in the NFL in points (18.9 per game) and 16th in total yards (318.6 per game).

Arizona averages 33.4 pass attempts per game this season, ranking it 20th in the league.

In the red zone, the Cardinals have made 30 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 19th in the league. They throw the ball 63.8% of the time in the red zone.

Martin Emerson & the Browns' Defense

Martin Emerson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 21 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Cleveland has given up 1,143 (163.3 per game), the fewest in the league.

The Browns' points-against average on defense is 19.9 per game, ninth-best in the league.

Cleveland has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

Seven players have caught a touchdown against the Browns this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Martin Emerson Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Martin Emerson Rec. Targets 69 25 Def. Targets Receptions 38 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 416 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 52 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 120 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

