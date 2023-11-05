Will Michael Wilson Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Wilson's season stats include 401 yards on 25 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 33 times.
Michael Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Greg Dortch (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|25
|401
|92
|2
|16.0
Wilson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7
|7
|76
|2
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
