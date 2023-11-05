Michael Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Wilson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Wilson's season stats include 401 yards on 25 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 33 times.

Michael Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Cardinals this week: Greg Dortch (LP/ankle): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 25 401 92 2 16.0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0

