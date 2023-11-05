Should you wager on Michael Wilson getting into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 33 targets have led to 25 receptions for 401 yards (50.1 per game) and two scores.

In one of eight games this year, Wilson has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0

