There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Aston Villa playing Nottingham Forest.

How to watch all the games in the Premier League today is available here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Premier League Streaming Live Today

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa travels to take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Aston Villa (-125)

Aston Villa (-125) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+340)

Nottingham Forest (+340) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Luton Town vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC makes the trip to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-475)

Liverpool FC (-475) Underdog: Luton Town (+1100)

Luton Town (+1100) Draw: (+650)

(+650) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.