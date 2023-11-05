Rondale Moore has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns concede 163.3 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Moore's 31 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 123 yards (and an average of 15.4 per game).

Moore vs. the Browns

Moore vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 16 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The 163.3 passing yards the Browns give up per contest makes them the best pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Browns have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (1.1 per game).

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Moore has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has been targeted on 31 of his team's 267 passing attempts this season (11.6% target share).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging four yards per target (138th in NFL).

Moore does not have a TD reception this season in eight games.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With two red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

