Two sliding teams meet when the Phoenix Suns (2-4) visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Suns will look to stop a three-game losing run versus the Pistons, losers of three straight games.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Pistons matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-5.5) 222.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-5.5) 223 -235 +194 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Suns average 110.7 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 111.2 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons score 110 points per game (19th in NBA) and concede 110.5 (11th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 220.7 points per game combined, 1.8 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 221.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Detroit has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +300 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.