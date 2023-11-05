The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Suns vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-5.3)

Suns (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.2

With their .500 ATS win percentages this year, both the Suns (3-3-0 ATS) and the Pistons (3-3-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

Detroit and its opponents have combined to top the over/under in 50% of its games this season (three of six), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (three of six).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 1-2, while the Pistons are 2-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns rank 18th in the NBA with 110.7 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 14th with 111.2 points allowed per game.

Phoenix is pulling down 44.5 boards per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Suns rank 19th in the NBA with 24.5 assists per contest.

With 15.5 turnovers per game, Phoenix ranks 23rd in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

This season, the Suns are draining 12.2 treys per game (14th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.3% (16th-ranked) from three-point land.

