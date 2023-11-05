The Phoenix Suns (2-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 5, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost three games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Suns vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 222.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 222.5 points three times.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 221.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won one of its three games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 3 50% 110.7 220.7 111.2 221.7 226.5 Pistons 2 33.3% 110 220.7 110.5 221.7 219.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns record 110.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 110.5 the Pistons give up.

Phoenix has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 1-2 record overall when putting up more than 110.5 points.

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Suns and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 3-3 1-2 3-3 Pistons 3-3 1-1 3-3

Suns vs. Pistons Point Insights

Suns Pistons 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 110 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 1-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 111.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

