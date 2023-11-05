Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Jalen Duren and others in the Phoenix Suns-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily

BSDET and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Suns vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Durant on Sunday is 1.8 more than his season scoring average (27.7).

He has collected 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (11.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

Eric Gordon Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -115)

The 15.3 points Eric Gordon scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.

Gordon averages 1.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Gordon averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -106)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Duren on Sunday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.

He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +148)

Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this year, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

