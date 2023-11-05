Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Pistons on November 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Kevin Durant, Jalen Duren and others in the Phoenix Suns-Detroit Pistons matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -108)
|7.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -154)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Durant on Sunday is 1.8 more than his season scoring average (27.7).
- He has collected 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).
- Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
- Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|11.5 (Over: -115)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: +100)
- The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (11.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (8.5).
- Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.
Eric Gordon Props
|PTS
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: -159)
|2.5 (Over: -115)
- The 15.3 points Eric Gordon scores per game are 1.2 less than his prop total on Sunday.
- Gordon averages 1.7 assists, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday.
- Gordon averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Jalen Duren Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|10.5 (Over: -106)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Duren on Sunday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.
- He averages 4.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -110)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: +148)
- Cade Cunningham's 22.3 points per game average is 0.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (3.5).
- Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this year, 2.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).
- Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
