Trey McBride will be running routes against the best passing defense in the league when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McBride's 25 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 265 yards (to average 33.1 per game) and one TD.

McBride vs. the Browns

McBride vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Browns allow 163.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is third in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

McBride Receiving Insights

McBride has 13.1% of his team's target share (35 targets on 267 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.6 yards per target (66th in NFL play), averaging 265 yards on 35 passes thrown his way.

McBride, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

McBride (four red zone targets) has been targeted 13.3% of the time in the red zone (30 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

