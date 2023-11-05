The Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trey McBride score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign McBride has 25 catches (on 35 targets) for 265 yards and one score, averaging 33.1 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.