The Arizona Wildcats face the Morgan State Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Morgan State matchup.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Morgan State Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-32.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-31.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Morgan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

Morgan State won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

In Bears games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.