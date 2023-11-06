Monday's contest that pits the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) against the Morgan State Bears (0-0) at McKale Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-60 in favor of Arizona, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 89, Morgan State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-28.1)

Arizona (-28.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Performance Insights

Arizona was the fifth-best squad in college basketball in points scored (81.9 per game) and 211th in points allowed (71.1) last season.

On the boards, the Wildcats were 12th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.1 per game) last season. They were 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

Last season Arizona was second-best in the nation in assists with 18.9 per game.

The Wildcats were 66th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and 20th-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%) last season.

Arizona was 263rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and 88th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%) last season.

Last season, Arizona attempted 37.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.8% of Arizona's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.2% were 2-pointers.

