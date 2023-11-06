Monday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) and the New Mexico State Aggies (0-0) clashing at Pan American Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-58 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Wildcats went 22-10 during the season.

Arizona vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Arizona vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 73, New Mexico State 58

Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game last season (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 199th in college basketball) and had a +287 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Arizona put up 70.2 points per game in Pac-12 action, and 74.1 overall.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats scored 5.2 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (71.5).

In 2022-23, Arizona allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than away (68.9).

