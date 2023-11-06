Monday's contest features the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) and the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) facing off at Desert Financial Arena (on November 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils finished 8-20 in the 2022-23 season.

Arizona State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 71, UTSA 65

Arizona State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sun Devils put up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.0 per contest last season (347th in college basketball). They had a -243 scoring differential and were outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Arizona State's offense was worse in Pac-12 games last year, tallying 61.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.3 PPG.

When playing at home, the Sun Devils averaged 3.0 fewer points per game (63.6) than in away games last year (66.6).

Arizona State allowed 71.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.0 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (76.6).

