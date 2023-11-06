Arizona vs. Morgan State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Morgan State Bears (0-0) are heavy, 32.5-point underdogs against the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total is 154.5 in the matchup.
Arizona vs. Morgan State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-32.5
|154.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 154.5 points 15 times.
- Arizona's contests last season had an average of 153.0 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Arizona had more success against the spread than Morgan State last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 10-15-0 mark of the Bears.
Arizona vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|15
|51.7%
|81.9
|156.8
|71.1
|143.4
|152.1
|Morgan State
|7
|28%
|74.9
|156.8
|72.3
|143.4
|145.1
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 81.9 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.3 the Bears allowed.
- Arizona had a 10-9 record against the spread and a 21-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.3 points.
Arizona vs. Morgan State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|0-0
|16-13-0
|Morgan State
|10-15-0
|0-0
|12-13-0
Arizona vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Morgan State
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|3-12
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|89.1
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.2
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-2-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
