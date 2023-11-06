How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Redhawks' opponents knocked down.
- Grand Canyon went 14-2 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Redhawks ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 79th.
- Last year, the Antelopes put up 75.2 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.
- Grand Canyon went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- Grand Canyon posted 81.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Antelopes played better in home games last season, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Grand Canyon fared better at home last year, averaging 9.7 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
