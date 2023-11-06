Monday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) going head to head at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 80-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Grand Canyon, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-12.1)

Grand Canyon (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

Offensively, Grand Canyon was the 93rd-ranked team in the nation (75.2 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 94th (67.3 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Antelopes were 79th in college basketball in rebounds (33.4 per game) last year. They were 85th in rebounds conceded (29.6 per game).

Last season Grand Canyon was ranked 221st in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

Last year, the Antelopes were 35th in the nation in 3-point makes (9 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

Last season, Grand Canyon was 46th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and 55th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.5%).

The Antelopes took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 34.6% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 58.3% of their shots, with 65.4% of their makes coming from there.

