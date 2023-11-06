The Saint Mary's Gaels play the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Grand Canyon University Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's (CA) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gaels' 63.5 points per game last year were just 0.9 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.

When Saint Mary's (CA) gave up fewer than 71.6 points last season, it went 10-10.

Last year, the Antelopes put up only 3.8 more points per game (71.6) than the Gaels gave up (67.8).

Grand Canyon had a 15-4 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

