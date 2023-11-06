The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-0) are double-digit, 17.5-point underdogs against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) at Grand Canyon University Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -17.5 143.5

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 30 games last season, Grand Canyon and its opponents combined to score more than 143.5 points.

Grand Canyon's matchups last season had an average of 142.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Grand Canyon went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Grand Canyon finished with a 13-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.5% of those games).

The Antelopes never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Grand Canyon has an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 15 50% 75.2 152.7 67.3 143.2 135.5 Southeast Missouri State 22 73.3% 77.5 152.7 75.9 143.2 150.2

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Last year, the Antelopes averaged 75.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 75.9 the Redhawks allowed.

When Grand Canyon scored more than 75.9 points last season, it went 5-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 0-0 21-9-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 1-0 19-11-0

Grand Canyon vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Southeast Missouri State 14-4 Home Record 9-4 5-5 Away Record 5-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

