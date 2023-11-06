Monday's game between the Oregon Ducks (0-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 80-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oregon, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Lumberjacks finished 21-14 in the season.

Northern Arizona vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Northern Arizona vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, Northern Arizona 62

Northern Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lumberjacks had a +117 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They put up 74.7 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball and gave up 71.4 per contest to rank 323rd in college basketball.

In conference play, Northern Arizona scored fewer points (73.8 per game) than it did overall (74.7) in 2022-23.

The Lumberjacks scored 77.7 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

Northern Arizona conceded fewer points at home (63.1 per game) than on the road (76.8) last season.

