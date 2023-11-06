The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) go up against the No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, four% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Northern Arizona put together a 9-14 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.

When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-15.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.

At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule