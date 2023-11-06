The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) go up against the No. 6 UConn Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Northern Arizona vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, four% higher than the 39.9% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
  • Northern Arizona put together a 9-14 straight up record in games it shot above 39.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.
  • The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 9.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-15.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
  • At home, the Lumberjacks conceded 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than they allowed away (75.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/15/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena

