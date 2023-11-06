How to Watch the Ohio State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The USC Trojans battle the Ohio State Buckeyes at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 2:00 PM ET on truTV.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: truTV
Ohio State vs. USC 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.
- USC had a 21-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.
- Last year, the Buckeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 25.0 more points than the 55.1 the Trojans gave up.
- When Ohio State scored more than 55.1 points last season, it went 23-5.
- The Buckeyes made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- The Trojans shot 33.8% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 42.8% the Buckeyes' opponents shot last season.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Value City Arena
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Galen Center
