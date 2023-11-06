Providence vs. Columbia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Providence Friars (0-0) take on the Columbia Lions (0-0) as heavy, 18.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.
Providence vs. Columbia Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Providence, Rhode Island
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Providence
|-18.5
|143.5
Providence vs Columbia Betting Records & Stats
- The Friars were 16-13-0 against the spread last year.
- Providence won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -5000 or shorter last year.
- The Friars have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.
- Columbia won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Lions played as an underdog of +1500 or more once last season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Columbia has a 6.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Providence vs. Columbia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Providence
|14
|48.3%
|77.3
|145.1
|71
|146.8
|143
|Columbia
|11
|47.8%
|67.8
|145.1
|75.8
|146.8
|142
Additional Providence vs Columbia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Friars put up just 1.5 more points per game (77.3) than the Lions allowed (75.8).
- When Providence scored more than 75.8 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
- The Lions' 67.8 points per game last year were only 3.2 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71 points last season, Columbia went 3-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.
Providence vs. Columbia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Providence
|16-13-0
|3-2
|14-15-0
|Columbia
|10-13-0
|1-1
|11-12-0
Providence vs. Columbia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Providence
|Columbia
|15-2
|Home Record
|6-9
|6-6
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|82.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
