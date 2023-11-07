For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Alexander Kerfoot a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Kerfoot has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

