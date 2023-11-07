Can we anticipate Clayton Keller scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Keller has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

