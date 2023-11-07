Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 7?
Can we anticipate Clayton Keller scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- Keller has scored in four of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Keller has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
