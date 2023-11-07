Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will meet the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Prop bets for Keller are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Clayton Keller vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:06 per game on the ice, is -4.

Keller has a goal in four games this year through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 11 games this year, Keller has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Keller has an assist in four of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Keller's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he goes over.

Keller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 11 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

