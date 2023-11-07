Tuesday will feature a likely competitive NHL outing between the Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2, -110 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In seven of 11 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes are 3-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Arizona is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Seattle has won three of its nine games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

