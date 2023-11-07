Coyotes vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their last game.
Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Tuesday's matchup.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Coyotes 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (5-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the six games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-1 record (good for five points).
- In the one game this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they lost.
- Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Coyotes have scored three or more goals eight times, and are 4-3-1 in those games (to record nine points).
- In the six games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 3-3-0 to register six points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-5-0 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|13th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.58
|27th
|10th
|2.91
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|21st
|24th
|29.3
|Shots
|30.8
|19th
|17th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|23rd
|10th
|24.44%
|Power Play %
|25.71%
|8th
|25th
|71.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|24th
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
