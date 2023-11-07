The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team back in action after a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Coyotes 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-110)

Coyotes (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (5-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the six games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-1 record (good for five points).

In the one game this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they lost.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals eight times, and are 4-3-1 in those games (to record nine points).

In the six games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 3-3-0 to register six points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 2-5-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.58 27th 10th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.42 21st 24th 29.3 Shots 30.8 19th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.6 23rd 10th 24.44% Power Play % 25.71% 8th 25th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 24th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.