Clayton Keller and Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes face the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Arizona, Nick Schmaltz has 10 points in 11 games (four goals, six assists).

Through 11 games, Matias Maccelli has scored one goal and picked up eight assists.

Keller has posted four goals and five assists for Arizona.

Connor Ingram's record is 3-1-0. He has given up 10 goals (2.39 goals against average) and made 113 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is an important part of the offense for Seattle, with 10 points this season, as he has recorded two goals and eight assists in 12 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 10 points this season, including four goals and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.

This season, Schwartz has five goals and five assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Joey Daccord 's record stands at 2-1-2 on the season, allowing 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and compiling 156 saves with a .912% save percentage (24th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.58 26th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.42 23rd 23rd 29.3 Shots 30.8 19th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.6 24th 10th 24.44% Power Play % 25.71% 8th 27th 71.79% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.