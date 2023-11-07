Coyotes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-110)
|Kraken (-110)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline four times this season, and have gone 3-1 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.
- In seven games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|31 (22nd)
|32 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (26th)
|11 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (13th)
|11 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 36 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Coyotes rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (32 total) in league action.
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +4.
