The Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-2) at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Coyotes are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets, while the Kraken were beaten by the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-110) Kraken (-110) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline four times this season, and have gone 3-1 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Arizona has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.

In seven games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Coyotes vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 31 (22nd) 32 (12th) Goals Allowed 41 (26th) 11 (7th) Power Play Goals 9 (13th) 11 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 36 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Coyotes rank 12th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (32 total) in league action.

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.