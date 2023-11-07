Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Kraken on November 7, 2023
The Arizona Coyotes host the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nick Schmaltz, Jaden Schwartz and others in this outing.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Schmaltz is one of Arizona's top contributors (10 total points), having amassed four goals and six assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Matias Maccelli has one goal and eight assists to total nine points (0.8 per game).
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Clayton Keller has scored four goals and added five assists through 11 games for Arizona.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Schwartz's five goals and five assists in 12 games for Seattle add up to 10 total points on the season.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 10 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and eight assists in 12 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
