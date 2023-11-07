The Arizona Coyotes host the Seattle Kraken at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nick Schmaltz, Jaden Schwartz and others in this outing.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Schmaltz is one of Arizona's top contributors (10 total points), having amassed four goals and six assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 2 0 2 5 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matias Maccelli has one goal and eight assists to total nine points (0.8 per game).

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 27 1 0 1 3

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Clayton Keller has scored four goals and added five assists through 11 games for Arizona.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 2 0 1 1 6 at Ducks Nov. 1 0 0 0 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Schwartz's five goals and five assists in 12 games for Seattle add up to 10 total points on the season.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 2 2 6 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 1 1 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 10 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and eight assists in 12 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

