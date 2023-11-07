Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Lawson Crouse going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Crouse stats and insights
- Crouse has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- On the power play, Crouse has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 41 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
