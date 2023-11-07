The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Carcone has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

