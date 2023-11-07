When the Arizona Coyotes play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sean Durzi light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Durzi has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

