The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) hit the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Barstool Sports

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils shot at a 42.1% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
  • Arizona State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
  • The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (61).
  • When it scored more than 61 points last season, Arizona State went 19-6.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
  • The Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • Arizona State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mississippi State - Wintrust Arena
11/11/2023 Texas Southern - Desert Financial Arena
11/16/2023 UMass-Lowell - Desert Financial Arena

