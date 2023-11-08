How to Watch Arizona State vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) hit the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils shot at a 42.1% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.
- Arizona State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.
- The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (61).
- When it scored more than 61 points last season, Arizona State went 19-6.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.
- The Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- Arizona State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.