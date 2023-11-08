The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) hit the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils shot at a 42.1% clip from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs averaged.

Arizona State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished fourth.

The Sun Devils put up 10.1 more points per game last year (71.1) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (61).

When it scored more than 61 points last season, Arizona State went 19-6.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arizona State scored 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5.

The Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

Arizona State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule