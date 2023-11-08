The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 132.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-3.5) 131.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last year.

The Sun Devils were an underdog by 3.5 points or more 14 times last year, and covered the spread in nine of those games.

Mississippi State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Bulldogs games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

