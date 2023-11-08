Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Arizona State. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 8.

The matchup has no set line.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 67, Mississippi State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.9)

Arizona State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Arizona State Performance Insights

Arizona State ranked 189th in the nation last season with 71.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 117th with 68.0 points allowed per game.

The Sun Devils ranked 18th-worst in college basketball with 34.4 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they pulled down 32.8 boards per game (111th-ranked in college basketball).

Arizona State ranked 88th in the country with 14.3 dimes per contest.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, the Sun Devils ranked 122nd in the nation. They forced 13.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

With 7.6 three-pointers per game, the Sun Devils were 149th in the country. They sported a 32.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 283rd in college basketball.

With 7.8 threes conceded per game, Arizona State ranked 252nd in the country. It gave up a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

Arizona State attempted 36.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.7% of the shots it took (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.6 treys per contest, which were 39.3% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

