The Chicago Bulls (3-5) square off against the Phoenix Suns (3-4) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Suns vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 112 - Bulls 111

Suns vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 1.5)

Suns (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.9)

Suns (-0.9) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.1

The Bulls have had less success against the spread than the Suns this season, recording an ATS record of 2-6-0, compared to the 4-3-0 mark of the Suns.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Chicago (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Phoenix (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Phoenix and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Chicago and its opponents (50%).

The Bulls have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-3) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Suns Performance Insights

At 112 points scored per game and 110.4 points allowed, the Suns are 15th in the league offensively and 12th on defense.

Phoenix is 16th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.3) and 10th in rebounds conceded (42.6).

At 25.1 assists per game, the Suns are 15th in the league.

Phoenix is the fourth-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (15.9) and 18th in turnovers forced (14).

At 11.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.5% from downtown, the Suns are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

