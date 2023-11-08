Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) will attempt to prolong a six-game road win streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.
- Vegas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in seven of 13 games this season.
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog four times, and won two of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has played eight games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kings Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kings Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|49 (3rd)
|Goals
|47 (5th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (7th)
|11 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (15th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (8th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Six of Vegas' past 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 49 this season.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding just 28 goals to rank fourth.
- The team's goal differential is second-best in the league at +21.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings have scored the fifth-most goals (47 goals, 4.3 per game) in the league.
- The Kings' 31 total goals given up (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +16 goal differential is third-best in the league.
