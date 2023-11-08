Grayson Allen NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - November 8
The Phoenix Suns, Grayson Allen included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we break down Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
- Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)
Looking to bet on one or more of Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the NBA.
- In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, giving up 43.3 per game.
- The Bulls gave up 26.0 assists per contest last season (22nd in the NBA).
- Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, allowing 13.2 makes per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grayson Allen vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/16/2023
|28
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/28/2022
|31
|13
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|11/23/2022
|33
|13
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.