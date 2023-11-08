The Phoenix Suns, Grayson Allen included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 5, Allen produced 14 points in a 120-106 win against the Pistons.

In this article, we break down Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-118)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, giving up 43.3 per game.

The Bulls gave up 26.0 assists per contest last season (22nd in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the league last year, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 28 10 3 1 2 0 0 12/28/2022 31 13 3 2 3 0 1 11/23/2022 33 13 4 2 2 0 0

